888 Holdings plc (LON:888) Insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn Acquires 24,000 Shares

888 Holdings plc (LON:888) insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn acquired 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 391 ($5.11) per share, with a total value of £93,840 ($122,602.56).

LON:888 opened at GBX 384.60 ($5.02) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 120.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 390.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 386.63. 888 Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 177.40 ($2.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 456 ($5.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. 888’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.24%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on 888 shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on 888 from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on shares of 888 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 452.50 ($5.91).

About 888

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

