$8.52 Billion in Sales Expected for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) This Quarter

Sep 13th, 2021

Brokerages expect The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to post sales of $8.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Travelers Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.51 billion. The Travelers Companies reported sales of $8.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will report full year sales of $34.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.83 billion to $34.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $35.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.97 billion to $36.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Travelers Companies.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS.

TRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America lowered The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.69.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,190,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 224,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,534,000 after acquiring an additional 80,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $158.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,225,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,572. The Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $163.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.48. The firm has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Earnings History and Estimates for The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV)

