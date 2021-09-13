7,660 Shares in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Purchased by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,660 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nutanix by 3,822.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Nutanix by 97.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the first quarter worth about $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Nutanix during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nutanix during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix stock opened at $42.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.89. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $390.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.70 million. Nutanix’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 12,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $483,079.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,984.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $1,863,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 248,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,272,179.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,656 shares of company stock worth $4,210,080. 6.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.