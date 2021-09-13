$745.80 Million in Sales Expected for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will post $745.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TEGNA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $745.40 million to $746.19 million. TEGNA posted sales of $738.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TEGNA will report full-year sales of $3.00 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TEGNA.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. TEGNA had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $732.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

NYSE TGNA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.61. 962,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,789. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average is $18.81. TEGNA has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $21.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,218,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,700,000 after buying an additional 1,598,133 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,791,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,561,000 after buying an additional 1,133,449 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,617,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,782,000 after buying an additional 2,369,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,930,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,189,000 after buying an additional 833,076 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,311,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,923,000 after buying an additional 390,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TEGNA (TGNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.