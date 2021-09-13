$71.12 Million in Sales Expected for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) will post $71.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.40 million to $72.40 million. Computer Programs and Systems reported sales of $68.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full-year sales of $279.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $277.00 million to $281.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $298.77 million, with estimates ranging from $292.90 million to $304.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $68.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.24 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 6.87%.

CPSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

In other news, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 6,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $210,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $34,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,212.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,800 shares of company stock worth $602,522. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSI. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $3,648,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $3,196,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,065,000 after acquiring an additional 95,199 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the second quarter valued at about $2,901,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 311,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,611,000 after purchasing an additional 80,104 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI opened at $36.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. Computer Programs and Systems has a one year low of $24.57 and a one year high of $37.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.45 million, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.30.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

