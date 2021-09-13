$684.73 Million in Sales Expected for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) will announce sales of $684.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $687.70 million and the lowest is $679.50 million. West Pharmaceutical Services reported sales of $548.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year sales of $2.78 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover West Pharmaceutical Services.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.55 million.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $459.03 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a one year low of $253.85 and a one year high of $475.35. The company has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 67.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $417.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WST. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on West Pharmaceutical Services (WST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.