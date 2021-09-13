$683.63 Million in Sales Expected for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) will report sales of $683.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Roku’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $690.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $680.00 million. Roku reported sales of $451.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full year sales of $2.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $4.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROKU. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $519.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.00.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $328.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.18 and a beta of 1.78. Roku has a 1-year low of $152.62 and a 1-year high of $490.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $391.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.72, for a total value of $2,660,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total value of $6,550,864.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 529,758 shares of company stock valued at $206,232,131. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 3.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 50.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 175,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,613,000 after purchasing an additional 59,055 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 13.9% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the second quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.8% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

