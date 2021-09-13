66,144 Shares in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Acquired by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 66,144 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,183,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned about 0.10% of LivePerson at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,967,000 after purchasing an additional 584,693 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 2.3% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,328,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,535,000 after purchasing an additional 74,933 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 7.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,950,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,585,000 after purchasing an additional 212,150 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 11.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,959,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,366,000 after purchasing an additional 196,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 3.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,289,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,026,000 after purchasing an additional 46,216 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.54.

NASDAQ LPSN traded down $1.26 on Monday, hitting $65.32. 3,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,718. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.58 and a 200-day moving average of $58.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $72.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.56 and a beta of 1.14.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

