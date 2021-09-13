6,280 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Purchased by QCM Cayman Ltd.

QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $63.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.31 and a 200-day moving average of $60.80. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $64.70.

