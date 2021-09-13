$58.83 Million in Sales Expected for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) to post $58.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $90.50 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $48.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $200.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $269.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $248.75 million, with estimates ranging from $180.60 million to $332.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 72.28% and a negative return on equity of 97.72%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DRNA. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

In related news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Fambrough purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.10 per share, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,236. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRNA. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $21.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.51. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 0.99. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $40.14.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

