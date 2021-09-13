$4.53 Billion in Sales Expected for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) will announce sales of $4.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.63 billion. AutoZone posted sales of $4.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, September 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full year sales of $14.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.13 billion to $14.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $14.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.69 billion to $14.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AutoZone.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Raymond James cut shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,562.18.

NYSE:AZO traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,550.56. The company had a trading volume of 117,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,820. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,592.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,471.51. The firm has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $1,085.85 and a 52 week high of $1,666.63.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total transaction of $21,973,140.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,629,684.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total transaction of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AutoZone by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,512,000 after acquiring an additional 239,250 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,344,000 after acquiring an additional 44,384 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in AutoZone by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 774,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,570,000 after acquiring an additional 33,680 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in AutoZone by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 641,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,626,000 after acquiring an additional 34,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

