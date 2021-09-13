3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 621,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 46,746 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up approximately 0.8% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.11% of 3M worth $123,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

In other 3M news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total value of $640,501.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMM stock traded up $2.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $186.95. 56,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,404,143. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. 3M has a 1-year low of $156.13 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.32. The firm has a market cap of $108.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.92.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.