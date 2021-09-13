$3.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) to announce $3.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vipshop’s earnings. Vipshop reported sales of $3.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full-year sales of $18.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.59 billion to $18.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $20.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.88 billion to $21.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vipshop.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share.

VIPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC lowered their price target on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vipshop has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.27.

Shares of Vipshop stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.26. The company had a trading volume of 113,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,051,956. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.56. Vipshop has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $46.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 446.8% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 92,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 75,444 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 467.1% in the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,464,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,666 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 267,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 77,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vipshop by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,106,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797,383 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

