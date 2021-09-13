$3.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) will announce sales of $3.51 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.29 billion and the highest is $3.60 billion. Berry Global Group reported sales of $3.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full-year sales of $13.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.47 billion to $13.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.47 billion to $14.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Berry Global Group.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BERY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

Shares of BERY traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.70. 37,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.29 and a 200-day moving average of $64.35. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 87.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 1,230.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berry Global Group (BERY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.