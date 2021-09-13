2,961 Shares in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Purchased by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 377.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IPAY opened at $71.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.93. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 52 week low of $50.16 and a 52 week high of $73.38.

