$28.75 Million in Sales Expected for Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) to announce $28.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Identiv’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.60 million. Identiv reported sales of $24.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Identiv will report full year sales of $103.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $102.93 million to $103.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $127.51 million, with estimates ranging from $124.12 million to $130.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Identiv.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Identiv from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Identiv by 308.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,995,000 after buying an additional 932,392 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv in the second quarter worth $11,437,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv in the second quarter worth $5,100,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv in the second quarter worth $4,657,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv in the second quarter worth $4,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

INVE traded up $1.83 on Friday, reaching $19.89. 503,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,550. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.95. Identiv has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $20.08. The company has a market cap of $440.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -497.25 and a beta of 1.80.

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

