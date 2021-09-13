2,734 Shares in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 501.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SLG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.90.

NYSE SLG opened at $67.23 on Monday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.60.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

