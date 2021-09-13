$25.04 Million in Sales Expected for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) will announce $25.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.25 million to $26.30 million. Heron Therapeutics reported sales of $19.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year sales of $96.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $92.54 million to $101.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $186.77 million, with estimates ranging from $145.60 million to $257.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Heron Therapeutics.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.65% and a negative net margin of 281.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ HRTX traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.90. 33,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,692. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Heron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,137,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,697,000 after purchasing an additional 250,378 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 4.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $133,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 38.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 122,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 34,336 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 66.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.