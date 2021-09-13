212,896 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Purchased by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 212,896 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,597,000. General Motors makes up 1.3% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 32.2% during the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 714,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,286,000 after purchasing an additional 174,010 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 36.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 221,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 58,675 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 111.6% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 16,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 163.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.12. 244,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,457,770. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $28.24 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.95.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

