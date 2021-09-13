197 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 551.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,433 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $306,818,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 87.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,208 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Airbnb by 637.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,134,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,158,000 after purchasing an additional 980,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 6,748.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 844,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,801,000 after purchasing an additional 832,617 shares in the last quarter. 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $3,773,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,862,160.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $2,406,330.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,990,667.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,214,569 shares of company stock worth $323,657,254 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $165.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.96. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.06.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

