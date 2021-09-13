150,079 Shares in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) Acquired by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 150,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HERAU. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its position in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 215.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 274,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 187,745 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,004,000. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $2,511,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $4,980,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $466,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HERAU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,183. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

