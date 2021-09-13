$141.29 Million in Sales Expected for Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) to report $141.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $136.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $147.72 million. Teekay LNG Partners posted sales of $144.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full year sales of $574.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $564.63 million to $583.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $563.33 million, with estimates ranging from $523.78 million to $580.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Teekay LNG Partners.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 35.78% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $142.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.53 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TGP shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price target on shares of Teekay LNG Partners and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

TGP traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $16.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,167. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average of $14.82. Teekay LNG Partners has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $17.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.94%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGP. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 18.7% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 516.7% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 71,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 5.5% in the first quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 2,307,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,205,000 after buying an additional 119,332 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

