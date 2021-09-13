139,378 Shares in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 139,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at $542,634,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at $535,914,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at $518,038,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at $270,120,000. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at $169,427,000.

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $59.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.37. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $62.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.82 and its 200 day moving average is $50.67.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.44. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 301.73% and a net margin of 100.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.344 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently -3.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

