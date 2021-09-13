136 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Purchased by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total value of $12,298,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,855,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AZO opened at $1,550.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,592.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,471.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,085.85 and a one year high of $1,666.63.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZO. DA Davidson cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. dropped their target price on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,636.00 target price (down from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,564.28.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

