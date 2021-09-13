12,266 Shares in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,261,000 after acquiring an additional 19,840 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $901,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $832,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,692,541.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

HURN stock opened at $49.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $61.99.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $230.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.38 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

