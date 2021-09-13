113,798 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Acquired by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 113,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,102,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $221.84. 893,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,167,791. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $142.09 and a one year high of $234.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.68 and its 200 day moving average is $223.40.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

