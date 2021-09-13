10,952 Shares in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Purchased by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYF. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 148,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 125,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,194,000 after acquiring an additional 27,498 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 603,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,927,000 after acquiring an additional 58,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYF stock opened at $83.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.26. iShares US Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.26 and a fifty-two week high of $85.53.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

