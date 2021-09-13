$1.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) will report sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. Roper Technologies posted sales of $1.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full year sales of $6.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $6.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.65 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROP. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 price objective (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.29.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROP. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,028,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,529,000 after buying an additional 31,728 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,616,000 after buying an additional 139,486 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,269,000. Finally, Lansing Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 44,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,797,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies stock traded down $4.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $473.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $362.90 and a 1 year high of $499.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $483.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.23.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

