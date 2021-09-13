$1.61 EPS Expected for Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) to post earnings per share of $1.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44. Stamps.com posted earnings per share of $3.83 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stamps.com will report full-year earnings of $7.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.19 to $7.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.28 to $8.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stamps.com.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $191.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.78 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

In other Stamps.com news, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 92,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total transaction of $29,948,163.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $503,932.59. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,932.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,497 shares of company stock worth $53,987,212. 6.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STMP. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 6,233.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

STMP stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $328.70. 2,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,413. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $316.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.23. Stamps.com has a 1 year low of $159.22 and a 1 year high of $329.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.85 and a beta of 0.45.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stamps.com (STMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.