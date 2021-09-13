$1.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will announce $1.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the lowest is $1.57 billion. Patterson Companies reported sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year sales of $6.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.38 billion to $6.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PDCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of PDCO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.20. 965,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,571. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $37.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $163,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

