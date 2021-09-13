$1.39 EPS Expected for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the highest is $1.41. Akamai Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Akamai Technologies.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $852.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.52 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AKAM. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 7,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $851,842.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,674 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,784 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $101,263,000 after buying an additional 26,437 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 26.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,906 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 7.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 122.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 8.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,008 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AKAM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.85. 44,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,221. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akamai Technologies (AKAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.