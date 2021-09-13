$1.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to report earnings per share of $1.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45. Prosperity Bancshares reported earnings per share of $1.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $5.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $5.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 8.60%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.83.

In other news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $77,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,355 shares in the company, valued at $9,737,438.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 22.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 33,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 498.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 59,815 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 25.4% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 390,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,227,000 after acquiring an additional 78,996 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 8.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 23.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PB traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.07. 1,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,157. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.23. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $83.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

