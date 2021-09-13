$1.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) will report sales of $1.30 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions reported sales of $956.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full year sales of $5.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $5.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Skyworks Solutions.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,901,214.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,128.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,860,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $3.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,245,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,697. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $131.44 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.99%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.