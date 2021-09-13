$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to report $1.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Century Communities posted sales of $794.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full year sales of $4.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion.

CCS has been the topic of several research reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.
One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

CCS traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.42. 6,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,490. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.30. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $36.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.65%.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $6,487,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 505.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,245,000 after purchasing an additional 630,372 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $35,717,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $36,952,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 21.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,384,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,151,000 after purchasing an additional 240,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 2,164.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 222,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after acquiring an additional 212,819 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

