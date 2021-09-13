$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will report earnings per share of $1.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13. Silgan reported earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLGN. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 40,478 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,200,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,544,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,099,000 after acquiring an additional 77,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 99,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Silgan stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Silgan has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $44.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

