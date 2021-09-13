$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) will announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.00. First Merchants reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.17 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 33.81%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FRME. Raymond James lowered their target price on First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.52. 264,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.81 and its 200-day moving average is $44.06. First Merchants has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $50.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.34%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRME. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,071 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 8.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 2.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 7.2% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

