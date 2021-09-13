$0.91 EPS Expected for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to post earnings per share of $0.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Realty Income posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 57.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 310.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O stock opened at $67.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 68.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.49 and a 200-day moving average of $67.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Realty Income has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $72.75.

The firm also recently declared a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2355 per share. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

