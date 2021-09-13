$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to post $0.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Albemarle’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Albemarle reported earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $6.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.43.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total transaction of $325,893.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,761,168.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,534 shares of company stock worth $5,298,393 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1,204.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 385,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle stock opened at $241.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.39. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $79.06 and a twelve month high of $253.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

