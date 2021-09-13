$0.71 EPS Expected for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 688.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $3.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Equinor ASA.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 1.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQNR shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.69.

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.71. The company has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a PE ratio of -99.30, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $23.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,345,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,732,000 after buying an additional 1,248,613 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,067,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,696,000 after buying an additional 65,014 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,107,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,683,000 after buying an additional 1,143,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,855,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,331,000 after buying an additional 799,858 shares in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

