$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to announce $0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.49. Enterprise Products Partners posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPD. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.29. 218,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,700,551. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.40. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.31%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Inc boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 65,204,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,573,376,000 after buying an additional 224,964 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $585,456,000 after buying an additional 2,110,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,395,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $564,533,000 after buying an additional 4,689,634 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,574.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,187,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,539,000 after buying an additional 19,921,384 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $481,312,000 after buying an additional 2,986,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

