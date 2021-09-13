$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.39. First Bank posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bank will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. First Bank had a net margin of 31.32% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million.

FRBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of First Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

FRBA traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.97. 62,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,912. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average is $12.92. First Bank has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $14.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,036,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 84,218 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Bank by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after buying an additional 36,746 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Bank by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after buying an additional 36,009 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in First Bank by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 292,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 82,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Bank by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the company’s primary business which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

