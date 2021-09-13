-$0.36 EPS Expected for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the highest is ($0.10). Live Nation Entertainment reported earnings of ($2.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 85.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($3.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($3.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Live Nation Entertainment.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $575.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.84 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LYV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.17.

Shares of NYSE LYV traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.11. 101,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,182,804. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.97. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $47.97 and a 1-year high of $94.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,207,000 after buying an additional 763,955 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 15,212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 665,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,248,000 after acquiring an additional 660,657 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 990.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,133,000 after purchasing an additional 409,161 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,019,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,329,000 after purchasing an additional 315,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 220.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 453,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,369,000 after purchasing an additional 311,763 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.