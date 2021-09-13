-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) to report ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Summit Therapeutics’ earnings. Summit Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Summit Therapeutics.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 350.72% and a negative return on equity of 96.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Summit Therapeutics by 473.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 12,658 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 11.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,135. Summit Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.84.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

