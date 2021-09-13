$0.18 EPS Expected for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) to post $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 49.61% and a return on equity of 7.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDRX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.05.

MDRX opened at $14.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average of $16.55. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.84, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $877,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,042.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,162,262.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,151.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 177,381 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,263. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $16,211,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth about $15,629,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,939,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,136,000 after purchasing an additional 941,148 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 30.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,013,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,775,000 after buying an additional 705,267 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 553.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 482,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 408,911 shares during the period.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

