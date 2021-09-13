$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings. Oaktree Specialty Lending posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $65.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.69 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 143.41% and a return on equity of 8.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OCSL shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.0% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 90,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.9% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 39,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. 47.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OCSL stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,354,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,448. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.96%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. Its portfolio include first lien, second lien, kemper jv, and equity. The company was founded on February 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with an investment size of $10 m to $100 m and an EBITDA of $25 m to $250 m.

