-$0.13 EPS Expected for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.09). Big Lots reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 117.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIG. Bank of America dropped their target price on Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

In related news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 23,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BIG traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.29. 25,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.84. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $42.05 and a 52 week high of $73.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, August 27th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

