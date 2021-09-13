$0.11 EPS Expected for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.12. LendingClub posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 144%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.43 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 21.42%.

LC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other LendingClub news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $30,005.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,234.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $115,629.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,243 shares of company stock valued at $352,070. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 348.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LC traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.30. The stock had a trading volume of 54,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,440. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.85 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.53. LendingClub has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $33.30.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

