-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.10). Seelos Therapeutics also reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Seelos Therapeutics.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SEEL shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seelos Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.54.

Shares of SEEL stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $213.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 3.03. Seelos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEEL. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,585,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,549,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $767,000. 31.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

