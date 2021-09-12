Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Pivotal Research

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) had its price target decreased by Pivotal Research from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Pivotal Research currently has a hold rating on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ZUMZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.80.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $37.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.33. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $268.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,484 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $112,177.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,838.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,451 shares of company stock valued at $326,207 over the last three months. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 4.7% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 71,100 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 3.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,843 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zumiez in the first quarter worth about $419,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 37.0% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 288,300 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $12,368,000 after acquiring an additional 77,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 93.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 184,018 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,894,000 after acquiring an additional 89,068 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands.

