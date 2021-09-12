Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Colliers Securities

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Colliers Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZS. Mizuho upped their price objective on Zscaler from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Zscaler from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zscaler from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their target price on Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $270.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $120.34 and a 52-week high of $293.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.03. The company has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total value of $998,565.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total value of $1,971,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,552,982.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,775 shares of company stock valued at $22,635,330. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 37.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

